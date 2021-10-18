Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

