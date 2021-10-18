Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

