Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 288,477 shares.The stock last traded at $39.84 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Prudential by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

