Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

