Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 120 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $167.01 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

