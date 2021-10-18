Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 86 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $214.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,228. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

