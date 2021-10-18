Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Electronics worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

