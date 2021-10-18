PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.