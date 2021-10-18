Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

