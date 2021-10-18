Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bear Creek Mining Co. Decreased by Raymond James (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bear Creek Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

CVE BCM opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

