Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Reduced by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$243.52 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.40.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.09. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.98.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.