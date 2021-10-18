Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OR opened at $12.30 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

