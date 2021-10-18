Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Reduced by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day moving average of $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

