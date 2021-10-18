Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of New Frontier Health worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Frontier Health by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

