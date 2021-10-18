Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,003,000.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $179.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.58. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

