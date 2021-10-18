Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,386 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriMas by 48.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TriMas by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriMas by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.