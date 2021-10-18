Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

