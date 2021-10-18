Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DermTech by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMTK opened at $31.28 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

