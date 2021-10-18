Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 127.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

