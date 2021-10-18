Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $954,000 Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

