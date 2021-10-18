Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

