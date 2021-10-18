Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 316,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

