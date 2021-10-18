Raymond James Analysts Give StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.26.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

