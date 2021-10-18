Raymond James Analysts Give StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

