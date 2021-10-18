Raymond James Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $63.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

