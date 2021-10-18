Raymond James Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.88. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.73.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

