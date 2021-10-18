Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 587,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

