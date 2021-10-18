Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,187.5 days.

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

