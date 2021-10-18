Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of RRR opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 47.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

