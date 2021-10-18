RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.41 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $64.41 million and $4.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00113897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00125637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002575 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.