Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $107.58 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

