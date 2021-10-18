Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

