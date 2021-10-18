Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.43.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $402.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

