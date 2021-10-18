Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 23,313 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,313 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.