Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,261 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

