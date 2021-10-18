Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.15 on Monday. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

