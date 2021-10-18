Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 234,900 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $181,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $395.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average of $362.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $396.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

