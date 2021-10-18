ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

