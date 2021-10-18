Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Republic Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

