Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.66. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $207.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.80. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

