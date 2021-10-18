Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.10 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

