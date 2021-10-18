Reviewing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.45 $28.77 million N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.43 $564.17 million $1.29 12.77

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A Banco de Chile 23.24% 13.93% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

