Reviewing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.25 $132.22 million $4.08 14.19 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.51 $62.21 million $2.34 16.62

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59% German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.76%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats German American Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

