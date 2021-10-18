Reviewing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

This table compares Gazit Globe and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Video River Networks beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.