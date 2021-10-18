Reviewing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.89%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.88 $15.74 million $0.77 33.69 Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Foresight Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.85% 17.47% 3.48% Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Foresight Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

