Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 109,683 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

