Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.85 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

