Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,077 ($66.33) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,213.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,743.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

