Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $75.20 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

