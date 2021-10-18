Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $75.20 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
