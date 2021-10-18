RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.